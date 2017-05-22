ACC Flight Plan

CLICK TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

Gen. James M. “Mike” Holmes is commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he oversees 94,000 military and civilian personnel at 34 wings that operate more than 1300 aircraft spread among 19 bases and 70 operating locations worldwide. As the commander, Holmes is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces for rapid deployment and employment, while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.

We’ll take the things that we have, and we’ll make some modifications to them to keep them competitive with new threat systems. We’ll field some new capabilities alongside of that, but our number one weapons system is the Airmen that operate our weapons in ACC and that fix them. We’re going to focus on that, too.

To control the air, you have to be able to complete a whole kill chain from finding, fixing, tracking, targeting and engaging. I think the key things that we’ll be focused on, in the short term, are to provide Air Force capabilities across the range of military operations; from the permissive environment we’ve been used to operating in for the last 15 years, to relearning how to use the capabilities to be successful against a more contested environment, against a higher threat.

We’ll look at our command and control enterprise. We’re making decisions on how much we’re going to recapitalize, and we’re looking at an analysis of alternatives for air battle management that’ll decide how we should go forward in the future to provide the command and control that our Air Force needs.

We work with joint cyber capabilities to be able to neutralize targets and to be able to help us get into places that we need to get. We depend on space capabilities provided by Air Force Space Command to give us warning on what threats are doing and give us the communications that we need to be able to operate precision navigation and timing through GPS. We depend on Air Mobility Command to be able to get us into places that we need to be, and to provide the right stuff at the right time so we can continue to fight. We depend on Global Strike Command to bring the bomber part of that conventional attack capability.

Airman Magazine: Can the range, payload, endurance and cost equation for the F-22 and F-35 be altered by the development of new weapons delivered by those platforms?

Gen. Holmes: Again, like manned versus unmanned, it’s both; a mix of standoff and penetrating shorter range weapons. Long-range weapons give us the ability to work across vast distances, big oceans. We’re a lucky country with friendly neighbors north and south and giant oceans east and west, but that means we have to be able to project power across those oceans. Our long-range systems, our bomber force, the long-range reconnaissance assets that work with them, we’ll need those, and we’ll need them to be able to penetrate, and we’ll also need them to be able to fire standoff weapons. To have persistent air that doesn’t have to fly back and forth over those long ranges, we’re also going to continue to need some shorter-range assets that can give us the density of sensors and the density of weapons and the density of weapons systems that we need at the point of attack to have a lasting, recurring, continuous effect. To be able to operate those short-range systems closer to the threat, we’re going to have to work on how we operate from bases that are threatened by an increasing range of enemy systems. It’ll be a combination of active defense of those installations, passive defenses that try to fool the enemy and the ability to move between bases to complicate the enemy’s targeting.

Airman Magazine: How would the development of a counterinsurgency airframe affect the operations and cost of operations of more technologically advanced aircraft.

Gen. Holmes: We entered this conflict post-9/11. There have been a couple of times where we thought we were almost done, but we were not, and we’re going to continue to fight. I think what we’ve learned it is a generational struggle, and we’re not a generation into it. If we had known that we would still be fighting in a counterinsurgency environment 15 years later, we might have chosen to acquire an airframe that was cheaper to operate, had just enough capability for the threat environment, and allowed us to preserve the readiness of our more expensive forces to counter conventional enemies. The question now is, how much longer will we be in this? I think the answer is: for another half a generation or another generation. We’re considering whether we should acquire a weapons system that’s good enough to take on the threat that operates at a very low cost per flying hour. Doing that would give us opportunities to support training operations in the United States, beyond the training that an F-35 needs to do with the tactical air control party or with the maneuver unit that’s training, and preserve time for our high-end forces to train against high-end threats and deter those threats while continuing to provide the same quality support that we’ve been able to give to our joint partners in counterinsurgency. We’re going to conduct an experiment this fall. The purpose of the experiment is to see if there’s a portion of what we’re doing every day in the Middle East which could be done by a light attack aircraft. If so, are there one or more off-the-shelf airplanes available that could fill that role? After we’ve done that experiment and answered those questions, we’ll come back and take a look and see if we want to go forward with acquiring something new.

Airman Magazine: Explain the necessity of developing new penetrating counter air capabilities and technology?

Gen. Holmes: As we looked at the future of our counter-air capability, the temptation was to jump straight into the analysis of alternatives for a new airplane to follow the F-22. That’s what history would tell us to do. Because we’re entering into a world with multi-domain threats and multi-domain capabilities, we decided to take a step back and spend a year studying the problem from all the angles. Industry, think tanks and Airmen – we asked for all their suggestions and ideas. Ultimately, we decided for the foreseeable future that we’re going to have to have a capability to penetrate, to go into that ring with the sensors and the weapons systems to hold targets at risk. We’re very comfortable with the requirement set for what that aircraft would be. The technology is there to be able to go build that penetrating counter-air aircraft.

Airman Magazine: What is it about the modern-day Airmen, even with all the current manning challenges, that enables them to get the job done, no matter what?