Since its early days as a service, the Air Force has embraced technological advances in air and space capabilities and played an integral role as a global airpower.

Airman Magazine regularly updates Airman Aerials, a photographic art gallery, featuring some of the best aerial photography from around the service in recent history.

The staff plans to continually expand the gallery with new aerial art from some of the best Air Force photographers, so keep checking back for the latest Airman Aerials images.

  • An F-22 Raptor is being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Nevada Test and Training Range during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s Deliberate Strike Night, June 16, 2016. DSN is part of the final seven-day advanced integration portion of the school’s curriculum, testing stealth and conventional airframes’ abilities to conduct attacks during the hours after the sun sets. The F-22 is assigned to the 433rd Weapons Squadron and the KC-135 is assigned to the 509th Weapons Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)
  • A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Trøndelag region of Norway, while participating in exercise Cold Response. The exercise featured maritime, land, and air operations to underscore NATO’s ability to defend against any threat in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Victoria H. Taylor)
  • An F-15E Strike Eagle soars above Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., May 20, 2016. Multiple Air Combat Command aircraft conducted joint aerial training, showcasing the aircraft’s tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as their weapons capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Daniel Snider)
  • An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, drops approximately 700 gallons of water from a “Bambi Bucket” on to the Stetson Creek Fire near Cooper Landing, Alaska, June 17, 2015. Two Black Hawks flew a total of 200 bucket missions, dumping more than 144,000 gallons of water on the 300-acre Stetson Creek Fire on the Kenai Peninsula. (U.S. Army National Guard photo/Sgt. Balinda O’Neal) Alaska Army National Guard
  • Overhead view of a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multirole tanker connecting with a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christian Turner)
  • A KC-10 Extender from the 305th Air Mobility Wing flies over the Atlantic Ocean March 18, 2016. The wing is stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht)
  • Two F-22 Raptors from the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., fly over the Baltic Sea on Sept. 4, 2015. Like the F-22 deployment last year, two F-22s deployed to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. While in Europe, U.S. Air Force aircraft and Airmen will conduct air training with other Europe-based aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson)
  • An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron performs a low-angle strafe during the Hawgsmoke competition at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz., June 2, 2016. The two-day competition included team and individual scoring of strafing, high-altitude dive-bombing, Maverick missile precision and team tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)
  • An HH-60 Pave Hawk returns from an exercise mission July 12, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., as part of Red Flag 16-3. The exercise is one of four Red Flags at Nellis AFB, with this iteration focusing on air, space and cyberspace operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri)
  • A C-130 Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a night flight mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2016. The C-130 provides tactical airlift worldwide. Its flexible design allows it to operate in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Yasuo Osakabe)
  • Airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing work to prepare a C-17 Globemaster III for an airdrop mission with Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division during exercise Crescent Reach 16 on May 26, 2016, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Crescent Reach is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate Joint Base Charleston’s ability to mobilize and launch a large-scale aircraft formation in addition to training, processing and deploying Airmen and cargo in response to a simulated crisis abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson)
  • An A-29 Super Tucano flies over Afghanistan during a training mission April 6, 2016. The A-29 is a light attack aircraft that can be armed with two 500-pound bombs, twin .50-caliber machine guns and rockets. Aircrews are trained on aerial interdiction and armed overwatch missions that enable a preplanned strike capability. The Afghan air force currently has eight A-29s but will have 20 by the end of 2018. Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air teams work daily with the Afghan air force to help build a professional, sustainable and capable air force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Eydie Sakura)
  • An F-15E Strike Eagle flies during a training exercise March 4, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. During the training, the aircraft conducted tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as weapons training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Lauren M. Johnson)
  • A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off on the first day of Red Flag 16-2 Feb. 29, 2016, at Nellis AFB, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman First Class Keven Tanenbaum)
  • Members of the U.S. and Slovak armed forces hold a memorial service for Slovakian war hero, Capt. Edward Baranski, during Operation Atlantic Resolve at Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, July 15, 2016. The memorial included static displayed aircraft, as well as a flyover of two A-10C Thunderbolt IIs and a MiG-29 aircraft. Airmen of the 163rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron have been taking part in OAR to conduct training and familiarization events alongside the Slovak armed forces, a NATO ally. They will also participate in cross-boarder training with other deployed U.S. military and NATO aircraft in the area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Staff Sgt. William Hopper)
  • An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker July 18, 2016, while taking part in exercise Red Flag 16-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Red Flag 16-3 is one of four Red Flag exercises at Nellis AFB, with this iteration focusing on multi-domain operations in air, space and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri)
  • A B-52 Stratofortress, from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., flies near the North Pole, July 31, 2016, during Polar Roar, a strategic deterrence exercise. The rapid global mobility and air refueling capabilities of Air Mobility Command and the 305th Air Mobility Wing ensured the B-52’s were able to complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Joshua King)
  • A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, 91st Air Refueling Squadron, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., flies a training mission over central Florida. The KC-135's principal mission is air refueling while four turbofans, mounted under 35-degree swept wings, power the KC-135 to takeoffs at gross weights up to 322,500 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Keith Reed)
  • Capt. Jonathan Bonilla and 1st Lt. Vicente Vasquez, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N Huey pilots, fly over Tokyo after completing night training April 25, 2016. The 459th AS frequently trains on a multitude of scenarios in preparation for potential real-world contingencies and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Yasuo Osakabe)
  • A C-17 Globemaster III flies over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during a training sortie March 24, 2016. Training sorties are imperative to pilot development and overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman James Richardson)

