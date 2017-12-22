The AC-130 gunship is a devastating display of force and firepower. Through the years, the aircraft has been equipped with an array of side-fired canons, howitzers, mini-guns, wing mounted missiles and bombs and laser guided missiles launched from the rear cargo door, earning it the moniker the “Angel of Death.”

The primary missions of the gunships are close air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance.

The primary missions of the gunship are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.

The heavily armed aircraft is outfitted with sophisticated sensor, navigation and fire control systems, allowing it to track and target multiple targets using multiple munitions with surgical precision.

Another strength of the gunship is the ability to loiter in the air for extended periods of time, providing aerial protection at night and during adverse weather.

The AC-130 relies heavily on visual targeting at low altitudes and punishes enemy targets while performing pylon turns around a fixed point on the ground during attack.

The Air Force is the only operator of the AC-130 and the gunship has been providing close air support for special operators for the last 50 years.

Close up shot of an aircraft from the front in flight
The AC-130 gunship's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Missions in close air support are troops in contact, convoy escort and urban operations. Air interdiction missions are conducted against preplanned targets or targets of opportunity. Force protection missions include air base defense and facilities defense. =

Photo // U.S. Air Force

Development and Design

During the Vietnam War the C-130 Hercules airframe was selected to replace the original gunship, the Douglas AC-47 Spooky (Project Gunship I). The Hercules cargo airframe was converted into AC-130A (Project Gunship II) because it could fly faster, longer, higher and with increased munitions load capabilities.

The gunship’s AC identifier stands for attack-cargo.

The aircraft is powered by four turboprop engines and has a flight speed of 300 mph and a flight range of 1,300 miles, depending on weight.

The AC-130A was equipped with down facing Gatling guns affixed to the left side of the aircraft with an analog fire control system. In 1969, the AC-130 received the Surprise Package, which included 20mm rotary autocannons and a 40mm Bofors cannon configuration.

The gunships have been modified with multiple configurations through the years with each update providing stronger avionics systems, radars and more powerful armament.

An aircraft fires it's weapon high in the sky
An AC-130W Stinger II fires its weapon over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Jan. 10, 2013. The AC-130W is one of the newest aircraft being flown at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.

Photo // Airman 1st Class Ericka Engblom

Currently, Air Force special operations groups operate the AC-130U Spooky II and the AC-130W Stinger II.

The Spooky II became operational in 1994, revitalizing the special operations gunship fleet as a replacement for the AC-130A aircraft, and to supplement the workhorse AC-130H Spectre, which was retired in 2015.

The Spooky II is armed with a 25mm GAU-12/U Gatling gun (1800 rpm), a 40mm L60 Bofors cannon (120 rpm) and a 10mm M102 howitzer (6-10 rpm). The AC-130Us have a pressurized cabin, allowing them to operate 5,000 feet higher than the H models, which results in greater range.

The AC-130W was converted from the MC-130W Dragon Spear, a special operations mobility aircraft and are armed with precision strike packages to relieve the high operational demands on AC-130U gunships until new AC-130Js enter combat-ready status.

Over the past four decades, AC-130s have deployed constantly to hotspots throughout the world in support of special operations and conventional forces. In South America, Africa, Europe and throughout the Middle East, gunships have significantly contributed to mission success.

As of Sept. 19, 2017, the AC-130J Ghostrider, the Air Force’s next-generation gunship achieved Initial Operating Capability and will be tested and prepared for combat deployment in the next few years. The AC-130J is the fourth generation gunship replacing the aging fleet of AC-130U/W gunships.

The Ghostrider is outfitted with a Precision Strike Package, which includes 30mm and 105 mm cannons and precision guided munitions of GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs and AGM-176 Griffin missiles. The 105mm M102 howitzer system is a devastating weapon that can fire off 10 50lbs shells per minute with precision accuracy.

There are 10 Ghostrider gunships in the current fleet and the Air Force plans on purchasing 27 more by fiscal year 2021.

Airframe-AC-130-Gunships-016.jpg
An AC-130U Gunship aircraft from the 4th Special Operation Squadron jettisons flares over an area near Hurlburt Field, Fla., on Aug. 20, 2008. The flares are used as a countermeasure to heat-seeking missiles that can track aircraft during real-world missions.
(Photo // Senior Airman Julianne Showalter)

Operation and Deployment

The AC-130 Gunship operational history includes:

  • 1960s/70s – Vietnam/Laos
  • 1983 – Grenada – Operation Urgent Fury
  • 1989 – Panama – Operation Just Cause
  • 1991 – Persian Gulf – Operation Desert Storm
  • 1993 – Somalia – Operation Restore Hope
  • 1995 – Bosnia – Operation Deliberate Force
  • 2001 – Present – Afghanistan – Operation Enduring Freedom
  • 2003 – Present – Iraq – Operation Iraqi Freedom

 Air Force units that operate the current fleet of AC-130Us and AC-130Ws include:

AC-130U Spooky – 1st Special Operations Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida

AC-130W Stinger II – 27th Special Operations Group, Canon Air Force Base, New Mexico

VARIANTS:

AC-130A Spectre (Project Gunship II, Surprise Package, Pave Pronto)
Conversions of C-130As; 19 completed; transferred to the Air Force Reserve in 1975, retired in 1995

AC-130E Spectre (Pave Spectre, Pave Aegis)
Conversions of C-130Es; 11 completed; 10 upgraded to AC-130H configuration

AC-130H Spectre
Upgraded AC-130E aircraft; eight completed; last aircraft retired in 2015

AC-130U Spooky
Operational aircraft (active duty USAF); 17 in service

AC-130J Ghostrider
Based on MC-130J; 32 aircraft to be procured to replace AC-130H

AC-130W Stinger II (former MC-130W Dragon Spear)
Conversions of MC-130Ws (active duty USAF)

Did you know?

– The original and unofficial nickname for the AC-130 gunship was “Puff the Magic Dragon” or “Puff.”

– The AC-130H Spectre was introduced in 1969 and was used for 46 years in service; the longest service time of any AC gunship.

– Air Force Special Operations Command plans to install combat lasers on AC-130 gunships within a year.

stat sheet for the AC-130 Gunship

Graphic // Maureen Stewart

  • A 105mm gun recoils aboard an AC-130W Stinger II at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 13, 2017. The 105mm gun needs to be manually cleared and loaded after each shot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)
  • An AC-130H from the 16th Special Operations Squadron &quot;Heavy Metal&quot;, proudly displays its &quot;Decepticon&quot; kill marking under the pilot's window April 8, 2015 at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Plew)
  • Tech. Sgt. William Sell, 551st Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner evaluator, loads a 105mm round into an ammunition rack aboard an AC-130W Stinger II gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 13, 2017. Before loading the round into the ammo rack, Sell performs a quick inspection to ensure it’s not damaged in any way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)
  • The AC-130H Spectre gunship's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. Other missions include perimeter and point defense, escort, landing, drop and extraction zone support, forward air control, limited command and control and combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo)
  • An AC-130W Stinger II flies over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Jan. 10, 2013. The AC-130W is one of the newest aircraft being flown at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Engblom)
  • An AC-130U Spooky Gunship from the 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla., flies over surrounding areas for local area training proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andy Kin)
  • An AC-130U Gunship from the 4th Special Operations Squadron jettisons flares over an area near Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 20, 2008. The flares are used as a countermeasure to heat-seeking missiles that can track aircraft during real-world missions. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julianne Showalter)
  • The belly of an AC-130U Spooky gunship is seen as the aircraft flies overhead. In addition to the trainable 25, 40 and 105mm guns, the gunship employs three sensor systems, which include the Strik Radar located inside the aircraft's nose, an infrared detection set, seen just behind the nose, and the ALL-TV sensor located below and to the right of the 25mm Gatling gun. (U.S. Air Force photo)
  • An AC-130H Spectre banks over the Hurlburt Field, Fla. field firing range with smoke visible from the Gatling gun during twilight operations in 1988. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lee Schading)
  • An AC-130U Spooky Gunship flies a local training mission Jan. 27, 2011, over Hurlburt Field, Fla. The Gunship is the primary weapon of Air Force Special Operations Command, and its primary missions are close-air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. The Gunship is assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A 4th Special Operations Squadron aircrew conducts a live-fire training mission in an AC-130U Spooky gunship above Eglin Range, Fla., Aug. 9, 2017. Aircrews perform live fire missions to stay proficient and ensure readiness to complete missions any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)
  • Capt. Brian Burt, 16th Special Operations Squadron combat systems officer, observes a situation on the ground through multiple screens at the mission operators pallet aboard an AC-130W Stinger II at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., June 13, 2017. At the MOP, Burt can operate the 30mm and 105mm guns on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)
  • An Air Force special missions aviator operates a 30mm cannon on an AC-130W Stinger II during Exercise Emerald Warrior 16, May 10, 2016, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command sponsored mission rehearsal exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to real and emerging worldwide threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
  • An AC-130W Stinger II fires its weapon over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Jan. 10, 2013. The AC-130W is one of the newest aircraft being flown at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Engblom)
  • The AC-130 gunship's primary missions are close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Missions in close air support are troops in contact, convoy escort and urban operations. Air interdiction missions are conducted against preplanned targets or targets of opportunity. Force protection missions include air base defense and facilities defense. (U.S. Air Force photo)
  • An AC-130U Gunship flies a local training mission Jan. 27, 2011, over Hurlburt Field, Fla. The Gunship is the primary weapon of Air Force Special Operations Command, and its primary missions are close-air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. The Gunship is assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)

AC-130U Spooky Fact Sheet:

General characteristics 

Primary function: Close air support, air interdiction and force protection

Builder: Lockheed/Boeing Corp.

Power plant: Four Allison T56-A-15 turboprop engines

Thrust: 4,300 shaft horsepower each engine

Wingspan: 132 feet, 7 inches (40.4 meters)

Length: 97 feet, 9 inches (29.8 meters)

Height: 38 feet, 6 inches (11.7 meters)

Speed: 300 mph (Mach .4) at sea level

Range: Approximately 1,300 nautical miles; limited by crew duty day with air refueling

Ceiling: 25,000 feet (7,576 meters)

Maximum takeoff weight: 155,000 pounds (69,750 kilograms)

Armament: 40mm, 105mm cannons and 25mm Gatling gun

Crew: AC-130U – pilot, co-pilot, navigator, fire control officer, electronic warfare officer (five officers) and flight engineer, TV operator, infrared detection set operator, loadmaster, and four aerial gunners (eight enlisted)

Deployment date:  1995

Unit cost:  $210 million

Inventory: Active duty, 17; reserve, 0; Air National Guard, 0

