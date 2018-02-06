Today, the 557th Weather Wing, as the Air Force’s only weather wing, provides authoritative terrestrial and space-environmental data, analyses, forecasts, threat-warning, and threat-mitigation products to the DoD, Services, all geographic and functional combatant commands, the National Intelligence Community, White House Situation Room, interagency, and coalition partners worldwide across all security enclaves.

A man in uniform stands in front of large computer panels displaying images of the sun

Photo // Tech. Sgt. Greg C. Biondo)

Tech. Sgt. Dustin Hawthorne, 2nd Weather Squadron, space weather operations NCOIC, oversees monitoring operations of the sun and its impacts on the near-Earth environment. The sun broadcasts frequencies across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from microwaves to radiowaves, and can have a significant impact on operations when solar events affect satellites and communications.

Infographic about space weather

Graphic // Maureen Stewart

Solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun can cause widespread effects on earth.

Infographic about space weather

Graphic // Maureen Stewart

Space weather is analyzed and reported regularly from the 2nd WXG at Offutt AFB.

