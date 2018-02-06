Today, the 557th Weather Wing, as the Air Force’s only weather wing, provides authoritative terrestrial and space-environmental data, analyses, forecasts, threat-warning, and threat-mitigation products to the DoD, Services, all geographic and functional combatant commands, the National Intelligence Community, White House Situation Room, interagency, and coalition partners worldwide across all security enclaves.

Tech. Sgt. Dustin Hawthorne, 2nd Weather Squadron, space weather operations NCOIC, oversees monitoring operations of the sun and its impacts on the near-Earth environment. The sun broadcasts frequencies across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, from microwaves to radiowaves, and can have a significant impact on operations when solar events affect satellites and communications.

Solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun can cause widespread effects on earth.

Space weather is analyzed and reported regularly from the 2nd WXG at Offutt AFB.