Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright spoke directly to senior NCOs and junior officers during the 2018 Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida, about the need to free Airmen to innovate by eliminating the “frozen middle.”

Quoting Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein, Wright said, “The boss likes to say, ‘There is a long line of Airmen waiting to be innovative and tell us how to do things better. There’s an even longer line of old folks, like us, waiting to tell them no.”’

In his speech, Wright encouraged all in the “frozen middle” to encourage innovation from their Airmen and develop a culture that helps Airmen develop ideas that benefit the Air Force.

“This is an imperative. This is a must,” Wright said.