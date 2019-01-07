  • A couple of Mongolian Border Forces cut and prepare some mutton for lunch. Mongolians' diet relies heavily on meat and dairy products, The meat-dependent diet arises from the need for hearty food to stave off the cold and long winters.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Riley and a veterinarian with the Mongolian Army examines a sheep during a hands-on classroom exam in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. Riley is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A veterinarian with the Mongolian Army examines a sheep during a hands on class room exam in north eastern Mongolia near the Russian border. Riley is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A Mongolian herder milks her cows in the late afternoon. Herders generally conduct two milking sessions a day, early morning and late afternoon. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A Mongolian herder milks her cows in the late afternoon. The size of the livestock holdings of most families, particularly newcomers who have migrated from urban centers, is well below the subsistence level. For a sustainable livelihood over the long term, a family of herders needs at least 10 heads of cattle or yak or 70 sheep. Yet when livestock collectives were disbanded in the early 1990s, about 20 percent of families, many of them headed by women, received fewer than 10 animals. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Lt. Col. Douglas Riley, a 13th AF/SGK international health specialist, and a veterinarian with the Mongolian Border Forces conducts a pregnancy check on a cow in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. By performing these routine checks it allows the herders to better track and care for their animals.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Herders live in a traditional Mongolian dwelling called a Ger. It is suited for the harsh terrain and lifestyle the herders live. The Ger is a round felt tent covered in durable, waterproof, white canvas and is designed to be able to pack up and move. Its round shape keeps the Ger resilient to Mongolia 's ferocious winds, while its felt is rapidly drying material for when it rains or snow melts. In Ulaanbaatar and towns across the country, people are setting into large, faceless apartment blocks. Ger districts usually occupy poor quality land on the outskirts of town. But in summer, urban Mongolians head to the outskirts where they spend as much time as possible in small wooden houses or gers where they can enjoy the beautiful Mongolian summers away from the uncomfortably hot urban apartments. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • 13th AF/SGK International Health Specialist Lt. Col. Douglas Riley and a veterinarian with the Mongolian Border Forces try to coral a sheep for a hands-on class room exam in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. Riley is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A flock of sheep cross a road in northeastern Mongolia. Mongolia is the land of livestock with more than 30 million livestock, including 13.8 million sheep, 10.2 million goats, 3.1 million cattle, 2.6 million horses and 322,300 Bactrian camels. The livestock is permanently threatened by the fragile condition of pastureland, severe winters and endemic animal diseases. To cope in the short term, herders at the subsistence level may have to sell animals. With fewer animals they find it even harder to survive. Herders are among the poorest of the poor in Mongolia. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Lt. Col. Douglas Riley, a 13th AF/SGK international health specialist, and a veterinarian with the Mongolian Border Forces examines a sheep during a hands-on classroom exam in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. Riley is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Lt. Col. Douglas Riley, a 13th AF/SGK international health specialist, takes time to compile and look over his notes for the day in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. Riley just finished a hands-on class in examining sheep and goats and basic medical procedures with the Mongolian Border Forces. He is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Veterinarians with the Mongolian Border Forces tries to coral a horse for a pregnancy check in northeastern Mongolia near the Russian border. A small harmless rope is tied around the horse's nose to help control the animal. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Milk is poured over the head of the winning horse as a sign of good luck after a race. Horses are greatly cherished in Mongolian culture, especially by the nomads because horses are very useful to people's daily lives and livelihood. Horse racing is the second most popular event in Mongolia, after traditional wrestling. Mongol horses were a key factor during the 13th century conquest of the Mongol Empire. There is a traditional saying in Mongolian: &quot;A Mongol without a horse is like a bird without the wings.&quot; Nomads with many horses are considered wealthy, and having many horses in good shape is considered honorable behavior. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A couple of Mongolian Army soldiers carry in a full milk can after the afternoon milking. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A Mongolian Border Forces soldier sits inside a Ger for lunch after a morning class on small animal surgery procedures. Lt. Col. Douglas Riley, a 13th AF/SGK international health specialist, is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A Mongolian herder prepares her milk for sale on a street corner in Ulaanbaatar. The herders bring in their fresh milk from the countryside and break it up into smaller bottles or plastic bags to sell. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A couple of Mongolian Border Forces on horseback try to wrangle a cow for a pregnancy check in northeastern Mongolia on the Russian border.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • A Mongolian herder carries a leg of sheep to the cooking fire after butchering it. The herders use almost 100 percent of the animal they slaughter and eat meat at just about every meal of the day. They sustain their lives directly from the products of domesticated animals such as cattle, horses, camels, yaks, sheep, and goats, and sometimes game. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • The city of Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia with a population of more than 1.2 million people. Mongolia is located in Northern Asia between China and Russia. In the 13th century when under Chinggis Khan, the Mongols established a huge Eurasian empire through conquest. In 1990 Mongolia abandoned its 70-year-old Soviet backing and a Communist regime, but with the collapse of the economy after the withdrawal of Soviet support triggered widespread poverty and unemployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)
  • Mongolian veterinarian Border Forces perform a routine surgery on a sheep for practice after completeing a class on small animal surgery procedures. Riley is in Mongolia working with its Army and Border Forces teaching and promoting veterinarian and Public Health best practices.(U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock)

(Editor’s note: The following is an encore presentation of an Airman magazine story documenting an Operation Pacific Angel mission to build international partnerships. In 2012, an Air Force veterinarian, Lt. Col. Douglas D. Riley, partnered with Mongolian veterinarians to improve the health of the livestock which provides the country with much of its food.)

Despite widespread poverty and malnutrition, Lt. Col. Douglas D. Riley believes Mongolia, with its vast amount of livestock, could be Asia’s “protein basket.” Of course to reach its potential and feed the continent’s many hungry people, changes have to be made.

That’s why the Air Force veterinarian has been visiting the country. To date, he’s made four trips to Mongolia, and on his most recent visit, Riley worked with Mongolia’s armed and border forces to show veterinarians how to produce healthier herds.

The Department of Defense and Air Force interest in humanitarian operations in countries like Mongolia is to foster a more stable country, one more difficult to be infiltrated by terrorists. Lt. Col. Douglas D. Riley believes Mongolia, with its vast amount of livestock, could be Asia’s “protein basket.” Video // Andrew Arthur Breese

“What’s really ironic is that Mongolia, being part of Asia, sits in the poorest section of the world with the most malnutrition in the world,” said Riley, who’s assigned to the 13th Air Force Cooperative Health Engagement Division. “Yet Mongolia has the ability, with its livestock alone, to feed the vast majority of Asia through the protein in the animals if the animals and the ground were managed properly.”

The Department of Defense and Air Force interest in humanitarian operations in countries like Mongolia is to foster a more stable country, one more difficult to be infiltrated by terrorists. On the ground in Mongolia, Riley hoped his work assisted this effort.

“If we can find a way to build partnerships, maybe, just maybe, at the end of the day, we won’t have to worry about country or state-on-state war,” he said.

“Because we are so small a world now, through globalization and the ability to move from point to point, if we don’t find a way to tie ourselves together with an understanding, we are missing an opportunity that is far greater than any weapon we could create. We are missing an opportunity to tie societies together to better each other.”

