The Stearman model 75, or Stearman Kaydet, was the primary trainer for Army and Navy pilots for more than a decade. The two-seater biplane’s simple and sturdy design made it ideal for novice pilots.

From 1934 until February 1945, the Stearman Aircraft Company, a division of the Boeing Aircraft Company, built a total of 8,428 model 75 airplanes for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy for use as primary trainers. Video // Peter Ising

“This was usually the first airplane that they (Army Air Corps cadets) flew, so they got some ground school and then they got 60 hours of primary flight training in this aircraft,” said Master Sgt. David Brown, 459th Air Refueling Wing. “That was their first introduction to aerobatics, formation flying and the very basics leading onto more advanced training in the Air Corps.”

Instructor with a cadet beside a PT-17 during Basic Flight Instruction Training at Southern Field, Georgia, 1943.

Photo // U.S. Air Force

Development

The aircraft was designed in 1933 by Lloyd Stearman for the civilian market and introduced in 1934.

The Kaydet’s construction consisted of a fabric covered steel fuselage and wooden wings.

The model 75 received the designation PT-13 Kaydet when the U.S. Army Air Corps adopted it in 1936. Two years later, the Boeing Airplane Co. purchased the Stearman Co. and continued producing different versions of the Kaydet using different engines. Those aircraft with a Lycoming engine were designated the PT-13; with a Continental engine, the PT-17 and with a Jacobs engine, the PT-18.

  • Instructor with a cadet beside a PT-17 during Basic Flight Instruction Training at Southern Field, Georgia, 1943.
  • Dave Brown takes off in his PT-17 Stearman biplane before performing aerobatics at the Flying Circus Aerodrome and Airshow in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.)
  • Flight Cadets walk across the flightline at Rankin Field towards their PT-17s. Photo // USAAF
  • Douglas Army Airfield - PT-17 Stearman Instructor and Cadet
  • Royal Air Force- British Flying Training in the United States, 1941-1945. An American civilian instructor shows RAF cadets the controls in the cockpit of a Boeing Stearman PT-17 at Carlstrom Field, Arcadia, Florida. Photo // Royal Air Force
  • Royal Air Force- British Flying Training in the United States, 1941-1945. The first batch of RAF cadets to arrive for training at the Riddle Aeronautical Institute at Carlstrom Field, Arcadia, Florida, are given their first orders by their American instructors. Photo // Royal Air Force
  • First Sgt. Dave Brown, Air Force Reserve, prepares his PT-17 Stearman biplane for takeoff before flying with Al Tucker Jr., 96, from the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Warrenton Va., to the Flying Circus Aerodrome and Airshow in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.)
  • Al Tucker Jr., 96, takes the controls from the front cockpit of the PT-17 Stearman biplane owned by First Sgt. Dave Brown, U.S. Air Force Reserve, at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017. Brown's PT-17 is the same model in which Tucker trained at West Point in 1942 before going on to fly P-38 fighter aircraft over Europe with the U.S. Army Air Corps 434th Fighter Squadron during WWII with his friend, then Lt., Robin Olds. The two have been flying together for nearly 10 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Pete Ising)
  • Al Tucker Jr., 96, waves from the front cockpit as he flies the PT-17 Stearman biplane owned by First Sgt. Dave Brown, U.S. Air Force Reserve, at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017. Brown's PT-17 is the same model in which Tucker trained at West Point in 1942 before going on to fly P-38 fighter aircraft over Europe with the U.S. Army Air Corps 434th Fighter Squadron during WWII with his friend, then Lt., Robin Olds. The two have been flying together for nearly 10 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Pete Ising)
  • A wing walker flies past the crowd during a show at the Flying Circus Aerodrome and Airshow in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.)

Operational History

Thousands of pilots were trained with the Kaydet during World War II.
Following the war, the U.S. Army Air Forces phased out the aircraft in favor of more modern trainers.

Did You Know?

– After World War II many Kaydets were sold to private buyers and converted into crop dusters.
– The trainers were sold to Canada, China, the Philippines, Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil for both military and civilian uses.
– During its 11 years, more American military pilots learned to fly in the Stearman model 75 than any other airplane.

Dave Brown takes off in his PT-17 Stearman biplane before performing aerobatics at the Flying Circus Aerodrome and Airshow in Bealeton, Va., Jul. 30, 2017.

U.S. Air Force photo // J.M. Eddins Jr.

Aircraft Stats

Primary function:Trainer
Contractor: Boeing
Power plant: 220 hp Lycoming R-680 (PT-13), 220 hp Continental R-670-5 (PT-17)
Wingspan: 32 feet 2 inches (41.8 meters)
Length: 24 feet 3 inches, (44.5 meters)
Speed: 124 mph
Ceiling: 11,200 feet (9,144 meters)
Crew: Two

