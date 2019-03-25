The B-17 Flying Fortress is a success story born from disaster. In fact, it could be argued no other aircraft has had a more horrible first impression, especially for a machine that would eventually revolutionize American aviation history in more ways than one.

In 1934, during the golden age of flight and with a dire need for a long-range bomber capability, the Army Air Corps issued a multi-million dollar competition to the aircraft manufacturers Boeing, Martin and Douglas. They were to produce an airframe to defend U.S. coastlines and strike targets deep into enemy territory in lieu of another world war.

Lewis Perrone tells us his story on board his first B-17, Lucky Me.

Boeing developed the Model 299, the prototype to the B-17, which was an impressive sight. The aircraft was larger and more powerful than its competitors and it carried five times the number of bombs while boasting four engines under its wings. The standard configuration of the era was two engines, giving the model 299 twice the flying range.

The first flight of the Model 299 was July 28, 1935, during a series of “fly-off” evaluations against the Martin Model 146 and the Douglas DB-1. Richard Williams, at the time a reporter for The Seattle Times, described the Model 299 as a “15-ton flying fortress” due to the number of machine guns mounted on the aircraft.

Boeing quickly adopted and trademarked the name “Flying Fortress,” while claiming in early press releases that Model 299 was the first combat aircraft that could continue its mission if one of its engines failed.

On August 20, 1935, the prototype flew from Seattle to Wright Field, Ohio, in 9 hours and 3 minutes with an average cruising speed of 252 miles per hour, besting all competition.

The U.S. Army Air Corps and Maj. Gen. Frank Andrews were so impressed with the prototype they suggested an order of 65 Boeing aircraft before the competition ended. They believed the Boeing model was best suited to implement the new strategic daylight bombing doctrine.