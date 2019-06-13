Air Force ranges provide relevant and realistic training to air and ground forces to prepare for combat and contingency operations around the globe.

  • Vehicles and containers long since retired are then retired again after serving as targets for the Avon Park Air Force Range, in Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • A U.S. Air Force F-4 Phantom, lives a second life after retirement as an air to ground target on Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • Air crews usually try to miss the air to ground targets to extend the life of the targets at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida. Clean up crews regularly visit the targets and clean up the area of all expended munitions and recycle the scrap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Bruno secures a door on a BSU-33 conical fin assembly for a BDU-50 inert bomb at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 57th Munitions Squadron. Airmen from munitions squadrons all over the air force come to Nellis AFB to gain valuable experience building large numbers of munitions at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • U.S. Air Force Airmen assemble and load BD-50 inert bombs onto a trailer for future use at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 57th Munitions Squadron, March 13, 2019. The 57th MUNS is one of the busiest in the Air Force. Supporting RED Flag and the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Bruno carries a BSU-33 conical fin assembly for a BDU-50 inert bomb at Nellis Air Force Base's 57th Munitions Squadron, March 13, 2019. The Fin stabilizes the inert bomb after it dropped from an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicole Bruno secures a door on a BSU-33 conical fin assembly for a BDU-50 inert bomb at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 57th Munitions Squadron, March 13, 2019. When not used for a drag chute. The door is taped down to prevent opening in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • Unpacked BSU-33 conical fin assemblies for BDU-50 inert bombs sit in an assembly facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 57th Munitions Squadron, March 13, 2019. Inert or training bombs are used to train pilots in the proper tactics and dropping ordnance (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Murphee unpacks BSU-33 conical fin assemblies for BDU-50 inert bombs at Nellis Air Force Base's 57th Munitions Squadron. The Airmen here build hundreds of munitions everyday. This high operations tempo prepares them for deployed missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • Expended munitions at the Avon Park Air Force Range, are regularly gathered from the target areas to be recycled again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
  • BDU-50 inert bombs sit in an assembly facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 57th Munitions Squadron, March 13, 2019. the 5th MUNS has one of the highest operation tempo in the Air Force, supporting RED FLAG and other training exercises.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston)
Ranges are where many pilots, joint terminal attack controllers and other operational personnel cut their teeth or sharpen their skills through mass exercises, joint training and routine readiness requirements. U.S. Air Force Video // Tech. Sgt. Perry Aston

These ranges are where many pilots, joint terminal attack controllers and other operational personnel cut their teeth or sharpen their skills through mass exercises, joint training and routine readiness requirements. The education gained on these large swaths of land and air translates directly to scenarios encountered downrange.

“So, there we were, full package going across day one of Desert Storm … and then we hear on the radio, splash, MIG-29,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. “Because I was far enough forward in the formation, I see an aircraft hit the ground and explode. And I remember that moment in my cockpit like it was yesterday, because, all of a sudden, I realized none of this was new — I actually had been in this environment before, this exact environment before … I’d done all of this before at Red Flag just months prior.”

Air Force ranges are vital to creating and maintaining a lethal force capable of rapidly adapting to meet national defense needs.

