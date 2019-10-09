In the spring of 2019, Airman interviewed John W. Henderson, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy, about the current state of Air Force installations and the path forward in recapitalization. He believes that mission requirements and infrastructure readiness are intrinsically linked.

Listen to the podcast HERE.

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy John W. Henderson believes mission requirements rely on infrastructure readiness. Photo // J.M. Eddins Jr.

Henderson is responsible for the formulation, review and execution of plans, policies, programs and budgets to meet Air Force installations, energy, environment, safety and occupational health objectives.

Henderson was commissioned in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May 1994, upon graduation from the South Dakota School of Mines, and retired in the grade of colonel in 2017 after a 23-year career. He commanded an engineer battalion during operation Enduring Freedom and deployed with the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during two tours supporting operation Iraqi Freedom.

Read the transcript HERE.