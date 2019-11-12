Growing trust between the local community and U.S. service members, and fostering good relationships with the government in the area surrounding a new base increases the chance of local support for Airmen deployed there in an effort to bring stability to the region.

Civil Affairs experts develop trust between the local communities around Base 201 in Niger fostering good relationships with the government in the area surrounding a new base increases the chance of local support for Airmen deployed there in an effort to bring stability to the region. Video // Andrew Breese

The U.S. Army’s 411th Civil Affairs Battalion are experts in nurturing relationships in host countries. Partnering with local community groups and base groups, civil affairs specialists have donated food, supplies, built classrooms and built solar powered wells in the communities surrounding Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger. They also trained technicians on how to maintain the solar panels.