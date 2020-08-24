Maj. Gen. Patrick C. Higby is the director of DevOps and Lethality, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. In this role, he devises and implements strategies to responsively combat cybersecurity threats while rapidly delivering cyber, digital and information technology capabilities to the point of need.

“My role is to nudge the culture in a different direction, not just the culture in the Air Force, but the culture in the Pentagon in general, with all of the politics, stove piping and the other challenges we face sometimes when we try to do something agile in DevOps,” Higby said.

“What do we owe our young men and women that have vowed to put their lives on the line to defend the constitution of the United States? We owe them the best technology that America has to offer. We have many industry partners that are alongside and stand strong in that message.”

In this At Altitude podcast, Higby discusses his mission responsibilities and the roles of DevOps, cyber resiliency and diversity in increasing Air Force readiness and lethality.