Hidden in the hills of Fairbanks, Alaska, the Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. Originally the tunnels were built to be used in a Cold War experiment to test the protective capabilities of permafrost.
However, scientists quickly discovered the tunnel would be valuable for studying geology, paleontology and a variety of engineering, mining and construction techniques specific to frozen environments.
Studying the 40,000-year-old frozen environment has allowed engineers to better understand the characteristics of permafrost and develop techniques to build long lasting structures in an Arctic environment.
