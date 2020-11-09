In its sixth decade of operational service, the B-52 Stratofortress is the most combat capable bomber in the U.S. inventory and can perform the greatest variety of missions of any bomber platform in the fleet.

Adaptability, flexibility and the ability to perform the widest variety of missions of any bomber platform in the fleet, makes the B-52 Stratofortress a key component of global strike capability and nuclear deterrence now and in the future. Graphics and video // Travis Burcham

Due to its high mission-capable rate, large payload, long range, persistence and ability to employ both nuclear and conventional precision standoff weapons, the B-52 continues to be a critical contributor to Air Force Global Strike Command’s capability and deterrence value to U.S. Strategic Command in support of the U.S. National Security Strategy.

With completion of a re-engining program and upgrades in avionics, combat communications, and future payload and munitions capabilities, such as hypersonic weapons, the B-52 will deter potential adversaries by providing the United States with immediate nuclear and conventional global strike capability well into the 21st century.