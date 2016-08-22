Island Sentinels

Island Sentinels Island Sentinels

Atomic Exposure

Atomic Exposure Atomic Exposure

Eyewitness to Infamy

Eyewitness to Infamy Eyewitness to Infamy

Acquire, Assess, Exploit

Acquire, Assess, Exploit Acquire, Assess, Exploit

Point of Recovery

Point of Recovery Point of Recovery

Meals Readily Explained

Meals Readily Explained Meals Readily Explained

Latest Features
Airman 1st Class Alexandra Ayub, prepares meal orders placed by the airmen working at a missile alert facility in Nebraska. As a missile chef, Ayub provides meals to all the Airmen working at the MAF, including the missileers in the launch control centers beneath the MAF, during a four-day deployment. The Airmen order from a menu which includes special items that Ayub prepares each day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee)

Down the Hatch

Missile chefs sustain nuclear deterrence, one order at a time

Crew No. 1 (Plane #40-2344, target Tokyo): 34th Bombardment Squadron, Lt. Col. James H. Doolittle, pilot; Lt. Richard E. Cole, copilot; Lt. Henry A. Potter, navigator; SSgt. Fred A. Braemer, bombardier; SSgt. Paul J. Leonard, flight engineer/gunner. Cole is the last surviving member of the "Doolittle Raid" crews, having celebrated his 101st birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Solo Mission

Last living Doolittle Raider keeps memory of aircrews alive

Airman Visuals
160307-F-IO684-7479

House of Pain

Security forces members experience intense training to earn their number as Phoenix Ravens

2 May 2016
Maj. Ethan Sabin, who has 10 years experience flying the A-10 Thunderbolt II, is now at the forefront of testing the capabilities of the Air Force’s newest and most technologically advanced fighter: the F-35. As for the perceived feud between proponents of the A-10 and the F-35, he believes the two platforms are not competitors, but are complimentary, with the F-35’s ability to collect battlespace data and share it with legacy aircraft making the entire force more lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo/J.M. Eddins Jr.)

The Perfect Storm

‘Thunder’ and ‘Lightning’ strike during joint aerial tests

4 April 2016