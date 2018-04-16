During more than five decades of operational service, the Boeing B-52 heavy bomber has been the backbone of the strike capability of the U.S. Air Force. Its long range, ability to operate at high altitudes and capability to carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance to any point on the globe, has made it a key component of nuclear deterrence and U.S. National Security Strategy.

  • Lt. Col. Wade Karren, 11th Bomb Squadron commander, copilots a B-52 Stratofortress during a B-52 and B-1 Lancer integration flight June 15, 2016. Since October 1, 2015, all of the Air Force’s bombers have been unified under Air Force Global Strike Command, which is now responsible for organizing, training and equipping all bomber Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Luke Hill)
  • Maj. Chris Weir, left, and Capt. Greg Lepper, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress navigators, navigate a B-52 during a Green Flag-East training mission over Fort Polk, La., Aug. 21, 2013. GF-E is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise meant to replicate deployed warfare conditions.
  • U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 9, 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria and the wider international community, and as needed in the region. The B-52 offers diverse capabilities including the delivery of precision weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)
  • Senior Airman John Myer pushes a tow bar under the tire a B-52H Stratofortress during a Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The B-52 shredded a tire upon landing after a four-hour mission. Myer is a B-52 aircraft maintainer assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Barksdale AFB, La. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.)
  • The X-51A Waverider, shown here attached to a B-52 Stratofortress, flew its fourth and final mission over the Point Mugu Naval Air Warfare Center Sea Range, during which the test team achieved a record-setting 210 seconds of air-breathing hypersonic flight. Flight testers from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., played a vital role in the program’s success. (U.S. Air Force photo/Bobbi Zapka)
  • A B-52H Stratofortress prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying over the United Kingdom. The B-52H was deployed to RAF Fairford, England, from Barksdale Air Force Base, La. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christine Griffiths)
  • Capt. Zachary Proano, a radar navigator with the 23rd Bomb Squadron, flies a live ordnance training mission in a B-52H Stratofortress over the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)
  • Capt. Joshua Logie walks away from a B-52 Stratofortress at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after a mission in support of exercise Cope North. The Air Force and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force conduct Cope North annually to increase combat readiness and interoperability, concentrating on coordination and the evaluation of air tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jacob N. Bailey)
  • A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., leads a formation of two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson AFB, Alaska; two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighters from the 6th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Tsuiki Air Base, Japan; two U.S. Navy EA-6B Prowlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 136, Carrier Air Wing 5, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan; and a JASDF E-2C Hawkeye from the 601st Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, over Guam during exercise Cope North. The Air Force and JASDF conduct Cope North annually at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to increase combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jacob N. Bailey)
  • Staff Sgt. Ryan Vogt, a crew chief with the 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a B-52 Stratofortress, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Vogt was deployed from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., to support the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Marianique Santos)
  • Airmen of the 2nd Maintenance Squadron wash a B-52H Stratofortress during phase maintenance process at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/3rd Combat Camera Squadron)
  • A KC-135 Stratotanker connects with a B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., during an aerial refueling mission over the Alaskan coastline as part of exercise Amalgam Dart 15-2 May 28, 2015. The annual North American Aerospace Defense Command exercise affords American and Canadian forces field training aimed at improving NORAD's operational capability in a binational environment. The exercise spanned two forward operating locations in Canada’s Northwest Territories, two U.S. Air Force bases in Alaska, and a mobile radar site in Resolute, Nunavut, as well as the sky over much of NORAD’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton) (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton/Released)
  • A B-52H Stratofortress flies during exercise Cope North 15, Feb. 17, 2015, off the coast of Guam. During the exercise, the U.S., Japan and Australia air forces worked on developing combat capabilities enhancing air superiority, electronic warfare, air interdiction, tactical airlift and aerial refueling. The B-52H is assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson)
  • A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress leads a formation of aircraft including two Polish Air Force F-16s, four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, two German Eurofighter Typhoons, and four Swedish Gripens over the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2016. The formation was captured from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Force Base, Ind., as part of exercise Baltic Operations 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Erin Babis)
  • A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the Trøndelag region of Norway, while participating in exercise Cold Response. The exercise featured maritime, land, and air operations to underscore NATO’s ability to defend against any threat in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Victoria H. Taylor)
  • A B-52H Stratofortress flies over Minot Air Force Base, N.D., during a training exercise. In a conventional conflict, the B-52H can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brittany Y. Auld)
  • A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon over the Pacific Ocean during Exercise Cope North 2012, Feb. 16, 2012. The U.S. Air Force, the Japanese Air Self Defense and the Royal Australian Air Force began Exercise Cope North 2012 here Feb. 11. The exercise, which will run through Feb. 24, is the latest in a series of multinational exercises designed to enhance each country's air operations.
  • Capt. Greg Lepper, a navigator with the 96th Bomb Squadron, checks instruments in a B-52 Stratofortress while flying over Fort Polk, La., during Green Flag-East 2013. Green Flag-East is designed to train participants for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)

The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability.

Development and Design

Born of specifications for a new heavy bomber presented by Air Materiel Command in 1945, the first iteration of what would become the B-522, was the Boeing 464-40 created in 1946. This airframe was powered by turboprop engines, as jet engines were not yet seen as reliable or fuel efficient enough for long- range missions.

As development continued through the end of the decade, the project became the keystone for the fledgling U.S. Air Force’s Strategic Air Command under the direction of Gen. Curtis LeMay. At his insistence, the XB-52 and YB-52, which had more operational equipment, featured 35-degree swept wings with eight Westinghouse turbojet engines.

342204main_E-4942_full.jpg
An X-15 rocket-powered aircraft is launched from under the wing of an NB-52A Stratofortress in1959. Because of the large fuel consumption, the X-15 was air launched from a B-52, which had fuel for the aircraft in its weapons bay. (NASA Photo)

The YB-52 first took flight in April 1952 and subsequent ground and flight testing lead the Air Force to order 282 of the new heavy bombers, beginning with the delivery of three B-52As and 10 B-52Bs by 1954.

During the rollout ceremony, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Nathan Twining described the B-52 as “the long-rifle of the air age.”

The B-52 has since received many upgrades to communications, electronics, computing and avionics on the flight deck, as well as engines, fuel capacity and the weapons bay. These upgrades enable the B-52H to integrate into the new digital battlefield and precisely deliver a large array of weapons, from conventional, nuclear and smart bombs to conventional or nuclear cruise missiles, on targets anywhere in the world.

Enlarge

Test bomber aircraft flying in a black and white photo
Boeing YB-52 bomber in flight, with a bubble canopy, similar to that of the B-47.

Photo // U.S. Air Force

The use of aerial refueling gives the B-52 a range limited only by crew endurance.

Further development included a reconnaissance variant, as well as a model used as a launch platform for 93 NASA X-15 missions to explore the boundaries of space. A B-52H is currently used for launching other research vehicles by NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center in California.

A total of 744 B-52s were built with the last, a B-52H, delivered in October 1962.

Enlarge

Bomber crew walks away from a large aircraft in an old photo
B-52 Stratofortress aircrew depart the flightline after returning from an Operation Arc Light mission over Southeast Asia. Just as in earlier wars, the bombs painted on the fuselage showed the number of missions flown.

Photo // U.S. Air Force

Operational History

In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.

Throughout the Cold War, B-52s were a cornerstone of the Nuclear Triad, which was comprised of nuclear missile submarines, Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and bombers capable of delivering nuclear bombs.

Enlarge

B-52H Stratofortress graphic

U.S. Air Force Graphic // Maureen Stewart

Throughout the Cold War B-52s were continuously airborne on alert patrols armed with nuclear weapons should hostilities erupt with the Soviet Union. These missions ended in 1991.

During the Vietnam War, beginning with Operations Arc Light and Rolling Thunder in 1965 and concluding with Operations Linebacker and Linebacker II in 1972, B-52s carried out various bombing campaigns.

Enlarge

Bomber aircraft drops a string of bombs from high altitude
U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress heavy bombers strike Viet Cong and North Vietnamese targets during operation Arc Light.

Photo // U.S. Air Force

During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, B-52s flew over 1500 sorties and delivered 40 percent of all the weapons dropped by coalition forces. They struck wide-area troop concentrations, fixed installations and bunkers, and decimated the morale of Iraq’s Republican Guard.

They also bombed targets in Yugoslavia during Operation Allied Force in 1999 and Operations Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraqi Freedom in 2003, providing close air support through the use of precision guided munitions. They have most recently engaged in missions against ISIL targets in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

All B-52s can be equipped with electro-optical viewing sensors, a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) and advanced targeting pods to augment targeting, battle assessment, and flight safety, further improving its combat ability, day or night and in varying weather conditions utilizing a variety of standoff weapons, such as laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs and GPS-guided weapons.

150918-F-UA873-067.jpg
A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., takes fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 18, 2015, in the skies near Spain. The refueling was part of exercise Immediate Response, which included a three-ship formation of KC-135s delivering a total of 180,000 pounds of fuel to the sole bomber. The KC-135 was designed and built during the Cold War specifically to deliver fuel to the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Austin M. May)

Did You Know?

  • The B-52 is capable of dropping or launching the widest array of weapons in the U.S. inventory, including gravity bombs, cluster bombs, precision guided missiles and joint direct attack munitions.
  • Current engineering analyses show the B-52’s life span to extend beyond the year 2040.
  • B-52s also assist the Navy in ocean surveillance.
  • The lower deck crew of the B-52, the navigator and radar navigator, eject downward.
  • In 1972, a B-52 tail-gunner, Albert Moore, shot down a MiG-21 over Vietnam. It was the last recorded bomber-gunner to shoot down an enemy aircraft.
  • After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, 365 B-52s were destroyed under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. The aircraft were stripped of usable parts, chopped into five pieces with a 13,000 pound steel blade and sold for scrap at 12 cents per pound.

Enlarge

Inside the cockpit of a military aircraft
Capt. Lance Adsit, the 20th Bomb Squadron aircraft commander, and Lt. Col. Erik Johnson, the 340th Weapons Squadron commander, fly a B-52 Stratofortress above the Gulf of Mexico, Oct. 13, 2016. Two B-52s from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and two B-1 Lancers from Dyess AFB, Texas, flew together and performed more than 200 simulated missile launches as part of a weapons school integration exercise.

Photo // Senior Airman Curt Beach

General characteristics – (source: AF.mil)

  • Primary function: Heavy bomber
  • Contractor: Boeing Military Airplane Co.
  • Power plant: Eight Pratt & Whitney engines TF33-P-3/103 turbofan
  • Thrust: Each engine up to 17,000 pounds
  • Wingspan: 185 feet (56.4 meters)
  • Length: 159 feet, 4 inches (48.5 meters)
  • Height: 40 feet, 8 inches (12.4 meters)
  • Weight: Approximately 185,000 pounds (83,250 kilograms)
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 488,000 pounds (219,600 kilograms)
  • Fuel capacity: 312,197 pounds (141,610 kilograms)
  • Payload: 70,000 pounds (31,500 kilograms)
  • Speed: 650 miles per hour (Mach 0.84)
  • Range: 8,800 miles (7,652 nautical miles)
  • Ceiling: 50,000 feet (15,151.5 meters)
  • Armament: Approximately 70,000 pounds (31,500 kilograms) mixed ordnance: bombs, mines and missiles. (Modified to carry air-launched cruise missiles)
  • Crew: five (aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator and electronic warfare officer)
  • Unit cost: $84 million (fiscal 2012 constant dollars)
  • Initial operating capability: April 1952
  • Inventory: Active force, 58; ANG, 0; Reserve, 18

(Current as of December 2015)

