Since its early days as a service, the Air Force has embraced technological advances in air and space capabilities and played an integral role as a global airpower.

Airman Magazine regularly updates Airman Aerials, a photographic art gallery, featuring some of the best aerial photography from around the service in recent history.

  • The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice their aerial performance over Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 25, 2018. The Thunderbirds practiced to perform twice over the Memorial Day weekend for the 2018 Cannon Air Show, Space and Tech Fest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Kitterman)
  • Maj. John Waters, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot, performs precision aerial maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, “Viper,” during the Cleveland National Air Show at Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
  • The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force 30th Space Wing, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense and U.S. Northern Command, today successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the nation's ballistic missile defense system. A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision. Visit <a href="https://www.mda.mil" rel="nofollow">www.mda.mil</a> for more info.
  • An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron returns from a joint training sortie with F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-22 Raptors at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 16, 2018. The training serves as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to European regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew)
  • A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and a Commemorative Air Force P-51 Mustang fly in formation Sep. 6, 2018, while flying over areas of Alabama. This dissimilar formation flight, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen past, present and future, included the 301st Fighter Squadron F-22 (piloted by Maj. Paul “Loco” Lopez), 100th Fighter Squadron F-16 (piloted by Maj. Rich “Sheriff” Peace) and Red Tail P-51 (piloted by CAF member and Tuskegee Airman descendant Brad Lang). The 100th Fighter Squadron was one of the Tuskegee Airmen squadrons during World War II, a famous all African-American squadron from the 332d Fighter Group, activated on Feb 19, 1942 at Tuskegee Army Air Field, Alabama. It was returned to duty in 2007 as a replacement of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 160th Fighter Squadron so the state could honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit)
  • A U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle flies above the Mariana Islands in support of exercise Valiant Shield, Sept. 18, 2018. The exercise helps enable real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Bumpus)
  • The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) leads a formation of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 ships as Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and Navy F/A-18 Hornets pass overhead for a photo exercise during Valiant Shield 2018. The biennial, U.S.-only, field-training exercise focuses on integration of joint training among the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erwin Miciano)
  • The Thunderbirds Delta formation performs a Pass in Review while flying past the Freedom Tower in New York, Sept. 17, 2018. The Thunderbirds were returning home to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., from New Windsor, N.Y., where they performed two air shows the weekend before the flyover of the city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)
  • Two U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, a B-52 Stratofortress bomber and two Royal Moroccan air force F-16s fly in a formation during Exercise African Lion April 20, 2018. Various units from the U.S. Armed Forces will conduct multilateral and stability operations training with units from the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in the Kingdom of Morocco. This combined multilateral exercise is designed to improve interoperability and mutual understanding of each nation’s tactics, techniques and procedures while demonstrating the strong bond between the nation’s militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malcolm Mayfield)
  • A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over the N.C. coastline on the way to the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, April 7, 2018. The airframes homecoming will be marked by an acceptance ceremony. The 145th Airlift Wing was selected to transition from the C-130 Hercules aircraft to the C-17 aircraft 18 months ago, and the airframe will carry the units airlift mission into the future. The first two aircraft of eight to come to the 145th AW were previously assigned to the active duty wings at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. or Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter)
  • A pararescueman assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, operates the canopy of his parachute while conducting a high altitude, high opening military free fall jump working with a C-130J Super Hercules flown by the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, March 4, 2018. Guardian Angel Team members conduct training on all aspects of combat, medical procedures and search and rescue tactics to hone their skills, providing the highest level of tactical capabilities to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook)
  • An E-3 Sentry departs after receiving fuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a refueling mission over Syria April 3, 2018. The 340th EARS supports various operations in countries such as Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Labbe)
  • Airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., supported the successful launch of the fifth Iridium mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg AFB, March 30, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Davila)
  • A Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster performs an airdrop during the (QEAF) Lahoub exercise at Al-Qalael dropzone, Qatar, May 9, 2018. The QEAF recently sent one of their C-17 aircrews back to the U.S. to receive airdrop training. This is a new capability for the QEAF and the first C-17 airdrop capability in the Gulf Corporation Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)
  • Tactical air control party Airmen with the 227th Air Support Operations Squadron, New Jersey Air National Guard, demonstrate a special extraction system while hanging from a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, during the 2018 Atlantic City International Airshow at Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aug. 22, 2018. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
  • A C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with a USDA Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System drops water over the Tahoe National Forest, Calif., April 26, 2018. The four military airlift wings tasked with supporting the Department of Defense MAFFS mission took part in annual recertification training sponsored by the Forest Service April 22-27. This year’s training wrapped up at McClellan Reload Base in Sacramento with all four wings successfully recertified and prepared for the upcoming fire season. The four airlift wings, three Air National Guard and one Air Force Reserve, making up the MAFFS Air Expeditionary Group are the 146th AW, California ANG, 152nd AW, Nevada ANG, 153rd AW, Wyoming ANG and 302nd AW, Air Force Reserve, Peterson AFB, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Casciotta)
  • An MC-130H Combat Talon II with the 15th Special Operations Squadron and two CV-22 Ospreys with the 8th Special Operations Squadron, perform a flyover during a remembrance ceremony on the 38th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw, April 24, 2018, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Operation Eagle Claw was an attempted hostage-rescue mission in 1980 that resulted in five Airmen and three Marines sacrificing their lives when two of the aircraft involved collided at Desert One, the staging site for the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Conroy)
  • The Thunderbirds Diamond formation pilots perform the Diamond Roll maneuver over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a training flight, Feb. 28, 2018. During the training season, each pilot masters their position and maneuvers, while developing trust within the formation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)
  • A Qatar Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster shoots flares during the Qatar Emiri Air Force Lahoub exercise at Al-Qalael drop zone, Qatar, May 9, 2018. The C-17 is able to operate on small, austere airfields previously limited to C-130s. The U.S. and Qatar work together to foster military cooperation to strengthen &amp; expand contributions to the Coalition’s fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook)
  • An A-10C Thunderbolt II performs aerial maneuvers during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 3, 2018. Established in 1997, the course certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and Air Force pilots to fly in formation during upcoming air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore)

The staff plans to continually expand the gallery with new aerial art from some of the best Air Force photographers

