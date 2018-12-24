Since its early days as a service, the Air Force has embraced technological advances in air and space capabilities and played an integral role as a global airpower.

Airman Magazine regularly updates Airman Aerials, a photographic art gallery, featuring some of the best aerial photography from around the service in recent history.

See more Aerial photos on Flickr

The staff plans to continually expand the gallery with new aerial art from some of the best Air Force photographers, so keep checking back for the latest Airman Aerials images.